Christian Eriksen collapses during Euro 2020 match against Finland

Players from both teams were distraught.

There were distressing scenes towards the end of the first half between Denmark and Finland on Saturday afternoon as Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch.

Eriksen fell to the ground with just seconds remaining in the first half and the seriousness of the situation was clear to see immediately.

Players from both sides were visibly distraught as medical staff rushed to Eriksen’s aid near the sideline.

Paramedics quickly got to work on Eriksen as the midfielder’s teammates gathered around him in a circle.

The game was suspended by referee Anthony Taylor as Eriksen was taken from the pitch on a stretcher.

Uefa confirmed that Eriksen has been stabilised and he has been transferred to hospital.

Following the medical emergency involving Denmark's player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET. The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised. — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 12, 2021

More information when we have it.

