Close sidebar

Christian Eriksen collapses during Euro 2020 match against Finland

by Darragh Murphy
Christian Eriksen collapses

Players from both teams were distraught.

There were distressing scenes towards the end of the first half between Denmark and Finland on Saturday afternoon as Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch.

Eriksen fell to the ground with just seconds remaining in the first half and the seriousness of the situation was clear to see immediately.

Players from both sides were visibly distraught as medical staff rushed to Eriksen’s aid near the sideline.

Paramedics quickly got to work on Eriksen as the midfielder’s teammates gathered around him in a circle.

The game was suspended by referee Anthony Taylor as Eriksen was taken from the pitch on a stretcher.

Uefa confirmed that Eriksen has been stabilised and he has been transferred to hospital.

More information when we have it.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter

Read More About: , , ,

Related posts

Paul Ince reveals Alex Ferguson tried to pull plug on Man United exit

An Taoiseach weighs in on Irish players’ decision to take the knee

Rio Ferdinand disputes Jose Mourinho’s assessment of Marcus Rashford