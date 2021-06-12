Close sidebar

Emotional scenes as entire stadium erupts in chant of support for Christian Eriksen

by Darragh Murphy
Christian Eriksen collapse

The Danish midfielder received CPR on the pitch after collapsing.

The quick-thinking of the players and medical staff has been praised after Christian Eriksen was revived after he collapsed in Denmark’s Euro 2020 opener against Finland on Saturday afternoon.

Towards the end of a goalless first half, Eriksen could be seen falling to the ground under no contact from an opposition player, sparking immediate concerns for his well-being.

Eriksen’s teammates hurried the medical staff to the 29-year-old and CPR was administered.

Christian Eriksen collapsed at the end of the first half.

Both sets of players were visibly distraught and the decision was made by referee Anthony Taylor to suspend the match.

Eriksen appeared conscious after he was taken from the pitch on a stretcher and word quickly filtered out that the midfielder had been stabilised.

Uefa confirmed that Eriksen had been transferred to hospital and the Danish football federation announced that their midfielder was awake and undergoing further tests at Rigshospitalet.

News of Eriksen being stable reached the fans who’d remained in the stadium and incredibly emotional scenes followed.

Finnish fans showed their support for Eriksen by chanting his first name, while the Danish fans responded with the surname of the national team’s talisman.

Further information on Eriksen’s condition is expected later on Saturday night.

The latest update from the Danish football federation announced that the match between Denmark and Finland will commence this evening.

It’s stated that the match will resume at 7.30 pm Irish time and the last four minutes of the first half will be played before a shorter half-time break and the full second half.

The news comes after Eriksen’s Danish teammates were assured of the midfielder’s stable condition in hospital.

