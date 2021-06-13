Denmark team doctor confirms Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest

“We don’t have an explanation to why it happened.”

Denmark’s team doctor, Morten Boesen, has confirmed that Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest during Saturday’s Euro 2020 game against Finland.

Eriksen collapsed late on in the first half of the Group B opener and distressing scenes followed as Denmark’s medical team rushed to resuscitate the midfielder.

Eriksen regained consciousness before he was transferred to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

At a press conference on Sunday afternoon, Boesen discussed the incident and revealed that Eriksen regained consciousness quickly.

“He was gone,” Boesen said of the Inter Milan midfielder. “We did cardiac resuscitation, it was a cardiac arrest.

“How close were we to losing him? I don’t know, but we got him back after one defib [defibrillation] so that’s quite fast.”

Eriksen spoke to his teammates and reportedly encouraged them to resume the game, which they did almost two hours after the 29-year-old collapsed. Finland ultimately won 1-0.

Boesen has praised the swiftness of the medical team who used CPR to resuscitate Eriksen on the pitch, although the Danish doctor is still trying to ascertain why Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest.

“How quickly they reacted was decisive I would say,” he added.

“The time from when it happens until he receives help is the most important factor. And that was a short period of time. That was decisive.

“They are now doing a series of tests at the hospital that can maybe give some of the answers him and I are looking for. But he is awake and is answering questions clearly.

“His heart is beating again … The tests that have been done so far look fine. We don’t have an explanation to why it happened.”

Doubts have been raised about whether Eriksen will ever play football again and if this incident forces him to retire prematurely then he can do so with his legacy as a Danish legend firmly intact.

