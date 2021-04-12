Chris Sutton takes Luke Shaw dig at Jose Mourinho in scathing assessment of Spurs boss

Chris Sutton has suggested that the current Tottenham Hotspur side is showing signs of the reaction that Luke Shaw had under Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho has come in for increasing criticism this season, with Spurs currently sat in seventh place in the table and in danger of being overtaken by Everton, who have two games in hand, following last weekend’s defeat to Manchester United.

Cracks began showing on Sunday, when Mourinho bizarrely focused on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s comments on Heung-min Son rather than his own team’s capitulation.

Jose Mourinho greeting Luke Shaw & Pogba 👀 pic.twitter.com/1YxvHEfhYv — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 11, 2021

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton has now taken aim at Mourinho and pointed to the stark contrast between Luke Shaw’s performances under Solskjaer and ex-United manager, Mourinho.

“Taking on the Spurs job was never going to be easy, but Mourinho is not making a success of it,” Sutton wrote in his Daily Mail column.

“Luke Shaw was flying down the wing in front of him. What a transformation we’ve seen in the England left back.

“Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he’s excelling. Under Mourinho, he crumbled. And now that is what’s happening to this Tottenham team.”

Shaw is enjoying his best season for the Red Devils and he has spoken in the past of his struggles under Mourinho, who publicly criticised the full-back on multiple occasions.

The Mourinho of 2021 appears almost unrecognisable to the one who guided Chelsea to three Premier League titles.

Sutton questioned Mourinho’s reaction to Sunday’s defeat to United and accused the Portuguese of “living on past glories.”

“When Jose Mourinho came to this country in 2004, he was this funny, smart, charismatic Portuguese chap promising to take the Premier League by storm,” Sutton said.

“He followed through on that promise, rather brilliantly. But that man is gone.

“The Mourinho who won three titles with remarkable charisma has been replaced by a Mourinho who holds up three fingers to the world and scowls.

“He is a frustrated, confrontational, irritable figure and living on past glories. There was no glory to be had in Sunday’s performance, despite Mourinho claiming Tottenham played well against Manchester United.

“They didn’t, and any Spurs supporter watching from home knows that.”

LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con and Conan will take to the mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World. The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football. Episode 3 of LOI Arena is free to listen to here. Former Dundalk teammates Robbie Benson and Brian Gatland joined the lads to chat about their clubs contrasting starts to the season, Brian’s cruciate injury and much more. The podcast will form part of a new membership offering from Pundit Arena that focuses on Irish soccer fans for just €3.99 per month, less than a euro per week. Fans can sign up or register to listen for free at https://punditarena.com/loiarena.You can also follow the show on Twitter and contact us via email at loi@punditarena.com. (edited)

Pundit Arena Episode 1 – New Beginnings! – Pundit Arena LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con Murphy and Conan Byrne take to the Mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World. The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football. (28 kB) https://cdn.punditarena.com/uploads/2021/03/loi-1.jpg Pundit Arena Episode 3 – Pundit Arena LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con Murphy and Conan Byrne take to the Mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World. The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football. (28 kB) https://cdn.punditarena.com/uploads/2021/03/loi-1.jpg Pundit Arena LOI Arena Archives – Pundit Arena The League Of Ireland Podcast. twitter.com LOI Arena (@LOI_Arena) | Twitter The latest Tweets from LOI Arena (@LOI_Arena). Con Murphy and Conan Byrne are back with a brand new League of Ireland podcast. Check out new episodes every Sunday evening.

Read More About: chris sutton, jose mourinho, luke shaw, Manchester United, tottenham hotspur