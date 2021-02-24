Chris Sutton hints at issues behind the scenes after Neil Lennon’s Celtic departure

Share and Enjoy !

Chris Sutton has admitted that he always had a sense that Neil Lennon’s hands were tied upon his return to the Celtic dugout in 2019.

Reacting to Neil Lennon’s resignation from his role at Celtic on Wednesday morning, Chris Sutton conceded that Lennon had to go and didn’t absolve his former teammate of blame for the Scottish champions’ disastrous season.

While Sutton has questioned some of Lennon’s tactics throughout the campaign, the former Celtic striker expressed his belief that “something has not been right.”

Neil Lennon had to go. I know this season has been a disaster but i hope after the anger settles down about this season that people respect that Neil has been a great servant to Celtic both as a player and manager. — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) February 23, 2021

Sutton couldn’t help but notice that Lennon wasn’t joined by his previous assistants for his second stint in charge at Parkhead and hinted at bigger issues at the club after Brendan Rodgers left for Leicester.

“Many of the players are the same ones with which he managed to win nine and they have killed him this season,” Sutton wrote in his Daily Record column.

“The recruitment team have also killed him. Some of the signings have been nowhere near it. Vasilis Barkas. Albian Ajeti. £10 million on two guys who can’t get into the team.

“I wondered for long spells how much of that was down to him. I never felt he was able to get his own people into the building after he returned when Brendan Rodgers quit.

“It was almost like he’d come back with orders not to be himself. And not to have his own people.

“Where were the Johan Mjalllbys or Garry Parkers to tell him what was what? Who was signing the players for him? It was a job impossible to turn down, yet from the outside it looked like a club dictating to a boss from the outset as opposed to the other way around.”

Lennon has vowed to continue supporting Celtic, the club he played for between 2000 and 2007, while Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has wished the Northern Irishman well upon his resignation.

