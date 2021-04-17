Chris Smalling’s wife sends message to ‘rats’ who pointed guns at her head in terrifying raid

Chris Smalling and his wife, Sam, have thanked those who sent their well-wishes to the couple after a terrifying raid on their Rome home.

Hours after returning home from watching Roma’s Europa League tie against Ajax from the stands, Chris Smalling was awoken to the demands of three burglars in the bedroom the English defender was sharing with wife, Sam.

Speaking to the Italian press, Smalling revealed how the criminals asked him his name and forced the couple to sit on the bed after breaking into their home in the nation’s capital.

I’d like to thank everyone for your well wishes and support! My family although very shaken up are luckily unharmed! ❤️ Hoping these people can find a more meaningful way to live their lives without causing such harm and distress to others. — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) April 17, 2021

The thieves reportedly made off with three Rolex watches, other jewellery and a small amount of cash, leaving the Smalling family shaken.

Sam Smalling took to social media to issue a lengthy update on her family’s well-being and assured any would-be burglars that neither she nor her husband had any intention of replacing their expensive stolen jewellery.

“Thanks so much for all the well wishes. Although still a bit shaken my family are all ok. My husband handled the situation very well,” Sam wrote on Instagram.

“I’d just like to suggest that those living their lives like these thieves who came into our bedroom at 4am pointing guns at our heads, rethink their choices in life and live in a more respectable and conscious way like real men, not rats (disrespectful to rats I know).

“I suspect your life hasn’t been easy but there’s always another way. A way that will lead to blessings and not karma biting you on the ass, which I’ve no doubt it will!

“And for the record, anyone thinking of coming near me and my family again, we have no jewellery or watches left and don’t intend to buy any more!

“If you see us wearing anything it’s likely fake. So don’t bother.”

