Chris Smalling wishes Manchester United handled his transfer to Roma better.

It wasn’t until October 5 that Chris Smalling’s permanent switch to Roma was confirmed and the defender has voiced his frustration with how the move played out.

Having spent the 2019/20 season with the Serie A side, Smalling was made to wait until after the British transfer window closed last month before United accepted a bid from Roma.

Smalling, who spent almost a decade with United, has explained how the transfer came about and insisted that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should have kept him in the loop more.

“I guess that was maybe the lowest point at United,” Smalling told the Telegraph.

“That was the shock I didn’t expect. How it was handled… if I was told earlier that summer – and I don’t want to have a dig at Ole – I would have made other plans.

“I knew that my days under Ole were pretty much numbered. I was just a bit frustrated.

“One, I would like to have been told earlier and then, secondly, I was only able to go with just a day left of the Italian window being open.

“The English window had shut. I was left in a very sh*t situation. I had to decide. After I had that chat [with Solskjaer] it was a case [from him] of, ‘I’m not sure when your next game will be’.

“In an ideal situation I would have known early in the summer and made plans and it almost got to the stage where I had a day left.

“My wife had just had a kid as well. There was a lot going on that happened at the last minute.”

Smalling also revealed that there was a point when he worried that his move away from Old Trafford wouldn’t come to fruition but Roma ultimately had their £18 million bid accepted.

Read More About: chris smalling, Manchester United, roma