Chris Kamara recalls hilarious lift encounter with Roy Keane

As pundits go, you’d do well to find a pair more different than Roy Keane and Chris Kamara.

Both former footballers and ex-managers, Roy Keane and Chris Kamara present themselves very differently when breaking down games.

Keane tends to focus on cutting one-liners and scathing analyses while Kamara often relies on his infectious laugh when explaining what he’s seeing on the pitch.

With that in mind, the very idea of Keane and Kamara crossing paths sounds like a juxtaposition ripe with comedy gold.

And that’s exactly what happened when the pair took a lift down together while Keane was Sunderland boss.

Sunderland were struggling at the time and when Keane entered the elevator, a polite woman on the way down to the lobby asked if the Irishman was heading in the same direction, which prompted a hilarious comment from Kammy.

“He was manager at Sunderland and I was in the Marriott Hotel in Cromwell Road, Kensington,” Kamara said on the Peter Crouch Podcast.

“We used to stay there when we were doing Sky – we don’t anymore. So, I get in the lift on the fourth floor down to the ground floor.

“On the third floor it stops. Roy Keane walks in. Sunderland were struggling at the time and you know what it’s like in the lift.

“The lady goes ‘Going down?’

“I said ‘I think she’s talking to you Roy.’

“To be fair he looked up and didn’t give me the glare. I could see a glimmer of a smirk.”

Despite the unceremonious nature of his 2008 split from Sunderland, a number of fans were eager to see the Corkman return to the post after the recent sacking of Phil Parkinson.

Keane has toyed with the idea of a return to club management but he seems to be happy enough making weekly headlines with his appearances as a pundit on Sky Sports.

