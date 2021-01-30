Chelsea condemn racist abuse received by Reece James on social media

Chelsea have echoed Reece James’ demand that “something needs to change” after the Blues right-back was subjected to vile racist abuse on social media on Friday.

Reece James took to his Instagram stories to reveal the racist abuse directed at him via direct messages after the English defender posted a photograph of himself taking part in Chelsea training.

“Something needs to change,” James captioned the screenshot after becoming the latest of a number of Premier League players to be racially abused.

No room for RACISM!!🤬 — Reece James (@reecejames_24) January 29, 2021

Chelsea released a statement condemning the abuse and urged social media platforms to take more responsibility to cut out the scourge of anonymous racist messages sent to players.

“Everyone at Chelsea FC is disgusted with the racist abuse Reece James received on social media on Friday evening,” a Chelsea statement said on Friday night.

“This club finds racism and all forms of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable. We totally condemn it.

“In sport, as in wider society, we must create a social media environment where hateful and discriminatory actions are as unacceptable online as they would be on the street.

“We add our voice to those urging social media platforms and regulatory authorities to take stronger, more effective and more urgent action against this despicable behaviour.

“Something needs to change and it needs to change now.”

Something needs to change. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 29, 2021

Earlier this week, Manchester United pair Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial revealed that they had been subjected to racial abuse after Wednesday’s defeat to Sheffield United, while West Brom midfielder Romaine Sawyers was also racially abused online.

Anti-racism group Kick It Out have condemned the fact that racial abuse remains such a significant problem for football players and vowed to continue working closely with social media organisations and the relevant authorities to hold those responsible accountable.

Read More About: Chelsea, Reece James