Chelsea will not hire Brendan Rodgers because of 2014 comment

As pressure mounts on Frank Lampard at Chelsea, don’t expect the Blues to look at Brendan Rodgers as a potential replacement.

Frank Lampard’s position as Chelsea manager is looking increasingly precarious after a return of 26 points from 17 games this season and owner Roman Abramovich is not renowned for his patience.

Speculation has already started regarding who would replace Lampard if he is relieved of his duties at Stamford Bridge, with Thomas Tuchel reportedly being considered as Lampard’s successor.

Another name that has been touted as an option is that of Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, who spent time as a youth coach and reserve team manager at Chelsea.

Apparently, however, Rodgers will not be in the running for the manager’s role at Chelsea because of a comment from the Antrim man seven years ago.

The Athletic reports that Rodgers will never be in charge at Stamford Bridge because Chelsea’s hierarchy has not forgotten the veiled dig Rodgers took at the club in 2014.

After persuading Victor Moses to spend the 2013/14 season at Liverpool on loan from Chelsea, Rodgers insinuated that it was a step-up in terms of club size.

“It’s not easy when you come to a big club,” Rodgers told the Liverpool Echo after Moses struggled to find form upon his arrival. “You come from a really good club like Chelsea to a massive club like Liverpool, where there is expectancy every day.”

That comment has not been forgotten by the Chelsea higher-ups and would apparently dissuade them from looking at Rodgers as a potential appointment at the club.

Rodgers also drew the ire of Chelsea with his treatment of players he’d taken on loan from the Blues over the years and the fact that he preferred to portray himself as a protege of Jose Mourinho rather than a coach who had risen through the ranks of the club has not sat well with Abramovich.

