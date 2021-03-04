Charlie Adam reveals unexpected call from Kenny Dalglish amid personal troubles

Share and Enjoy !

Former Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam has praised the character of club legend Kenny Dalglish on his 70th birthday.

Dalglish signed Adam for Liverpool in 2011, with the Scottish midfielder making the move from Blackpool for a fee of £6.75 million.

Both Scotsmen left Anfield in the summer of 2012 and while they haven’t kept in touch much over the years, Dalglish recently reached out to Adam to make sure he was OK amid some personal troubles.

On the day that Dalglish turned 70, Adam revealed how the beloved former Reds boss called him recently for a conversation that didn’t go unappreciated.

“It’s not just his ability as a player or his man management as a coach, I think it’s away from the game you realise how special he is,” Adam told talkSPORT.

“I hadn’t heard from Kenny in eight or nine years; I’d seen him around on golf days and things like that, but I never spoke to him for any length of time.

"I had a few troubles off the pitch with my mum passing away recently, and two weeks ago I had a missed call from somebody, there was no number, I didn't have a clue who it was.

“I had a few troubles off the pitch with my mum passing away recently, and two weeks ago I had a missed call from somebody, there was no number, I didn’t have a clue who it was.

“So I got a voicemail, ‘Hi Charlie, Kenny here’, and I was like, ‘wow’. So I got his number and spoke to him on the phone for 20 minutes, just asking about life and asking how everybody was, my family.

“Just to take that time out just shows the person he is. When he actually phones you up himself, when one day he’s thinking about what you’re going through in life, he’s just a special man.”

Adam made 35 appearances for Liverpool in his debut season under Dalglish and he still recalls being told of the Scottish legend’s interest in him.

Adam admitted being in awe of Dalglish when he met the former Celtic and Liverpool forward for the first time.

“When I first got the call from Kenny it was quite humbling,” Adam said.

“He’s everybody’s dad’s hero, and obviously he was my dad’s hero, and when I got the opportunity to go and speak to him and get invited round his house…

“That was the biggest thing for me. He invited me round to his house to speak to him about signing for Liverpool, and it was an incredible occasion because he was so relaxed.

“For what he had achieved as a manager but also as a player, he is the king, he is the cream on the top of the cake in Scotland, he’s probably the greatest player we’ve ever had and to be in his company, I was in awe of him.

“I had great times at the club and it was great for me to sign for him.”

