Cesc Fabregas recalls John Terry’s Spurs message in final Chelsea speech

The former Chelsea captain recently revealed that Tottenham is the one club he would never manage.

It’s safe to say that John Terry has never been the biggest fan of Spurs and even on the occasion of his final Chelsea speech, the legendary defender reserved a warning regarding the Blues’ London rivals.

Terry’s former teammate, Cesc Fabregas, has been looking back on his experience of the famous rivalry between Chelsea and Spurs and the Spanish midfielder revealed that Terry dedicated a section of his last address to the dressing room to ensuring that Spurs would never become a bigger team than Chelsea.

“There are certain players who really feel these rivalries and will make sure they do their best to make everybody else understand,” Fabregas wrote in his Telegraph column.

John Terry mentioned Spurs in his final speech

“Before John Terry was going to play his last game for Chelsea, he made a speech in which he told the players to make sure Tottenham would never overtake Chelsea or be better than them.”

There’s been no shortage of aggressive tackles thrown about in clashes between Chelsea and Spurs over the years, with perhaps the fieriest of occasions taking place in the infamous Battle of the Bridge in 2016.

No fewer than 12 yellow cards were shown as tempers boiled over in a touchline melee and the 2-2 draw ultimately guaranteed the Premier League title for Leicester City.

Fabregas, who had previously lined out for Arsenal, explained how important it was to deny Spurs the title on May 2, 2016.

“Winning a derby can feel close to winning a trophy and it was like this when I won the Battle of the Bridge with Chelsea that meant that Tottenham could not win the Premier League title in 2016,” Fabregas continued.

“I had been on television not long before the game and said that I did not want Tottenham to win the league, which I know upset their supporters and probably their players.

“Sometimes as players you have to be so politically correct and speak like a politician, but I was just being honest and speaking my true feelings. I did not think I went over the top because I think people know that I don’t want Spurs winning the title, ever.

“There were some accusations made against me after that game about me trying to provoke the Tottenham players, but, honestly, I was hit so many times in that game and I think they were just upset about the fact they had been winning.

“Even though we had not won the game, drawing and stopping Tottenham winning the title felt similar to a trophy and I remember I went out to celebrate after the game, like I would have if we had just won the league or a cup. It was just one of those moments you wanted to enjoy.”

