Celtic warned not to appoint Roy Keane because ‘as a football manager, he’s done’

Celtic have been warned that Roy Keane is not the man to take the club forward.

Roy Keane emerged as a candidate to replace Neil Lennon after the Northern Irishman resigned from his position last month and, apparently, Keane would be eager to accept the job.

But doubts have been raised about the Corkman’s suitability for the position, particularly at a time when Rangers have broken Celtic’s period of dominance in the Scottish Premiership.

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan believes that Keane’s days as a football manager have come to an end and while Jordan admitted that the former Manchester United captain can be an entertaining pundit, he is confident that Keane is not the man for Celtic.

“I think it’s a huge risk [to appoint] the Roy Keane we have now,” Jordan told talkSPORT.

"As a football manager, he's done." "I don't think there's a real place for Roy with some of his outlooks & attitudes." "I don't think he's got the skillset to give Celtic what they need."

“Roy Keane going into management the first time around, possibly, but the Roy Keane we’ve got now? I think as a football manager he’s done.

“I think Celtic have a big job on their hands and they need people capable of doing this job to bridge this gap… whether there’s an affinity or association is not the question here, really.

“When he went into Sunderland he had an immense impact for a short period of time, but what he did at Ipswich wasn’t the greatest and he’s been in at Republic of Ireland and Aston Villa.

“I think at times he’s an outstanding pundit and some of his analysis, his thinking and hold-to-account outlook and attitude is engaging, but some of his pantomime villain stuff, not so much.

“But as a manager? He’s done. I don’t think there’s a real place for Roy with some of his outlook, attitude and disposition.

“He’s now in the media and he’s very good at it, but for Celtic to do the job they need to do, to rebuild the team and get rid of that’s gone on over the last 12 months, you need serious people to do a serious job and I don’t think he’s got the skill set to give Celtic what they really need.”

