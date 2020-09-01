Former Celtic star wants to reunite with Shane Duffy in Glasgow

Former Celtic fan-favourite Beram Kayal would relish the opportunity to work with Shane Duffy again.

Kayal played with Shane Duffy at Brighton & Hove Albion for several years and the Israeli midfielder expects Duffy to make an instant impact if his rumoured loan switch to Celtic comes to fruition.

Sky Sports reports that Celtic are closing in on a loan deal for Duffy after coming to an agreement with Brighton which will see the Scottish champions fork out a loan fee of just under £2 million and contribute a significant portion of the Irishman’s wages.

And Kayal, who was released by Brighton last month, believes Duffy will have no problem proving his worth in Glasgow.

“Obviously, Shane is a big Celtic fan. It is a big thing for him and I feel it is a big thing for Celtic,” Kayal told the Daily Record.

“It will be a dream for him to play with Celtic because this is the team he supports but from the other side, you know how big it is to be there.

“Shane has been a superb player for Brighton over the past few seasons. It probably wasn’t the same for him last season as he didn’t find the regular games that he wanted.

“But, in the other times before that, I would say he was twice Player of the Year for us.

“He was terrific for our team and I have no reason to think the situation will be any different when he plays for Celtic.”

Kayal remains a free agent, having spent six months of last season on loan with Charlton, and the 32-year-old would love nothing more than a return to Celtic.

The midfielder, who made 132 appearances for the Hoops between 2010 and 2015, has issued a plea to Celtic manager Neil Lennon to bring him back for the season in which the club hopes to win their tenth Scottish Premiership title in a row.

“Tell Lenny I want to come back!” Kayal said. “At the moment, I have some interest, but I need to wait as clubs are waiting.

“I would like a big challenge and I am open to everything. I know Celtic have many midfielders and have just signed one and there is no point in going somewhere when I am not needed.

“But everyone knows I would love to go back to Celtic. It started my career in Europe and it would be amazing to do Ten in a Row with Lenny. I’ll have the phone on waiting for him to call if he needs me!”

