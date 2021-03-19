Celtic will not give guard of honour to Rangers this weekend

Celtic have decided not to give Rangers a guard of honour when the newly-crowned Scottish Premiership champions arrive at Parkhead on Sunday.

There had been much speculation on whether or not the hosts would welcome their fiercest rivals, Rangers, with a guard of honour but it has now been confirmed that the gesture will not be offered to Steven Gerrard’s side.

Rangers have not played an away league match since breaking Celtic’s run of nine straight Scottish Premiership titles and as fate would have it, their next outing comes against their Old Firm rivals.

But Celtic’s interim manager John Kennedy has now revealed that Gerrard’s players shouldn’t expect a guard of honour when they take to the Celtic Park pitch this weekend.

Sky Sports News confirmed that no guard of honour will take place when the two biggest teams in Scotland face off on Sunday afternoon.

Kennedy said: “It’s something we’ve discussed and it’s a subject that has been brought up. I’ve seen several people talking about it and it was the same two years ago when we were champions. If I’m being honest, I don’t think such a fuss was made about it.

“I don’t see it as a big issue for us. We’ve spoken collectively on it and we won’t do it. It’s not about lacking class, it’s nothing like that. We are a club who always shows class and dignity. But ultimately this group of players went there as champions and didn’t get the respect at that time.”

🗣 "It was the same two years when we were the champions and I don't think such a fuss was made of it?" Celtic interim manager John Kennedy explains why Celtic won't be giving Rangers a 'guard of honour' pic.twitter.com/lmC2fxuopP — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 19, 2021

Former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers recently urged the Hoops to show Rangers respect with a guard of honour and use it as motivation for next season.

“My feeling, as always, is that you should always show humility and class and be a sporting team,” Rodgers said earlier this week.

“I can never forget when I was at Chelsea as a young coach and in that first season when Jose was in and they won the title, I remember going to Old Trafford to watch the game that evening. I’ll never, ever forget – and I’m sure the Man United players didn’t want to do it – but I’m sure Fergie [Alex Ferguson] insisted that they do it.

“That must have been really, really difficult but it showed you the class of Sir Alex and showed you the humility of him.

“Another competitor came in and took the title but it was sporting that they did that and it also can provide you with great motivation going forward.

“It’s something that for me that, despite the rivalry and despite how difficult it is, is something that you should do and then use it as a motivation going forward.”

