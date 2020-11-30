Celtic players left shaken by “violent scenes” outside Celtic Park

Celtic have condemned the behaviour of supporters who gathered outside Celtic Park to protest after Sunday’s defeat to Ross County.

Pressure continues to mount on Neil Lennon after Celtic were knocked out of the Scottish League Cup at the hands of Ross County and hundreds of fans voiced their displeasure at Parkhead afterwards.

Celtic have now released a statement on the incident, revealing that a number of players were left shaken and required an escort out of the ground after being targeted with projectiles.

A statement on CelticFC.com reads: “Everyone at the Club is hugely disappointed by this afternoon’s result, one which has ended our phenomenal run of 35 consecutive cup victories.

“While we sincerely share the huge disappointment of all Celtic supporters, there can be no excuse for some of the violent scenes at Celtic Park this evening. The Club will be investigating these events fully.

“For players and a management team, who have given so much in recent years and have delivered 11 consecutive trophies, to require an escort from Celtic Park while being targeted with missiles, is simply unacceptable.

“While we understand that only a small number of people were involved in this behaviour, some of the actions this evening, which have obviously left our own players shaken, cannot be condoned in any way.”

Lennon is reportedly set for talks with the club’s board after four consecutive home defeats and just two wins out of the last 10 matches.

Calls for the former Hoops midfielder to be sacked continue to grow louder although Sunday’s protests have been slammed by a number of individuals close to the club.

Lennon’s former teammate Chris Sutton criticised those involved by tweeting: “The people protesting outside Celtic Park can’t call themselves Celtic fans. True Celtic fans wouldn’t be singing despicable songs about a man who has given the club the service Neil Lennon has. They are a disgrace. Self entitled arses.”

Read More About: Celtic, Neil Lennon