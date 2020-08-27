Celtic’s chances of signing Shane Duffy this summer may have been dealt a significant blow.

Despite the suggestion that Shane Duffy would prefer to move to Celtic over all other suitors, the Hoops’ Champions League qualifying defeat to Ferencvaros on Wednesday night might make the move impossible.

According to The Daily Record, the major stumbling block for Celtic in their pursuit of Duffy was always going to be money as Brighton & Hove Albion were holding out for a loan fee of over £2 million, while the Scottish champions would also have to pay Duffy’s wages in full.

Now that Celtic have crashed out of the Champions League at the earliest stage in 15 years, the Parkhead club may struggle to meet the financial expectations required to bring Duffy on board.

Celtic would likely have hoped the financial reward from making the Champions League third qualifying round and potentially reaching the group stage would aid them with their summer transfer business.

The standard of signings might now have to be lowered ever so slightly and that’s exactly what Celtic supporters are fearing.

No chance we’re paying £2m for shane duffy on loan now. — Kraig 🍀 (@Gunny2323) August 26, 2020

Shane Duffy ain’t happening no more. — Joshy ☘️ (@Joshy_1967) August 26, 2020

That actually could be our faint hopes of signing duffy gone and a result that pushes eddy closer to the door… — Wizard of Oz (@Wizardo68289802) August 26, 2020

No chance we are signing Duffy now.

And we will have to sell someone to balance the books.

Bye Odsonne lad 😕 — Quinny (@niallquinndj) August 26, 2020

Well that was pathetic, you can say goodbye to Duffy signing probably eddy aswell all thanks to Lennon and his team selections — LYNCHY 🍀 (@stephenlynch81) August 26, 2020

I understand and agree with the idea that it's all about the league, but that result puts the #10iar in real trouble. It could mean #OdsonneEdouard leaving imminently and makes signings like #ShaneDuffy unlikely. #CelticFC are at a crossroads. — Murphy (@Murphy40194390) August 26, 2020

Why would edouard want to stay now ? Why would shane Duffy come we haven’t even champions league to offer them — Evan Wynne☘️🇮🇪 (@EvanWynne9) August 26, 2020

Duffy is currently in Dundee for a training camp with Brighton and he remains a target for West Ham, who would be willing to offer the Irish defender a permanent move that would be worth more to the Seagulls.

Neil Lennon recently admitted that interest in Duffy had been expressed and the Celtic manager is eager for an overhaul in the next few weeks although the club may now find it more difficult to sign their top targets.

“There are some players who may want to leave,” Lennon said after Wednesday’s defeat.

“They have made inroads into that in the last six months or so. So if they don’t want to be here, we have to do something about it.

“If they are making waves to leave the club they are obviously not committed.

“We want players committed to the club. I am not going to go into it but I am putting it out there because it has been bugging me for a long long time.”

