Celtic fans feel they have no hope of signing Shane Duffy now

by Darragh Murphy
Celtic’s chances of signing Shane Duffy this summer may have been dealt a significant blow.

Despite the suggestion that Shane Duffy would prefer to move to Celtic over all other suitors, the Hoops’ Champions League qualifying defeat to Ferencvaros on Wednesday night might make the move impossible.

According to The Daily Record, the major stumbling block for Celtic in their pursuit of Duffy was always going to be money as Brighton & Hove Albion were holding out for a loan fee of over £2 million, while the Scottish champions would also have to pay Duffy’s wages in full.

Now that Celtic have crashed out of the Champions League at the earliest stage in 15 years, the Parkhead club may struggle to meet the financial expectations required to bring Duffy on board.

Celtic would likely have hoped the financial reward from making the Champions League third qualifying round and potentially reaching the group stage would aid them with their summer transfer business.

The standard of signings might now have to be lowered ever so slightly and that’s exactly what Celtic supporters are fearing.

Duffy is currently in Dundee for a training camp with Brighton and he remains a target for West Ham, who would be willing to offer the Irish defender a permanent move that would be worth more to the Seagulls.

Neil Lennon recently admitted that interest in Duffy had been expressed and the Celtic manager is eager for an overhaul in the next few weeks although the club may now find it more difficult to sign their top targets.

“There are some players who may want to leave,” Lennon said after Wednesday’s defeat.

“They have made inroads into that in the last six months or so. So if they don’t want to be here, we have to do something about it.

“If they are making waves to leave the club they are obviously not committed.

“We want players committed to the club. I am not going to go into it but I am putting it out there because it has been bugging me for a long long time.”

