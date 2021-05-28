Celtic open talks with alternative candidate after Eddie Howe deal collapses

The search for Neil Lennon’s replacement continues.

It’s been more than three months since Lennon resigned from Celtic and the Hoops have not yet reached a deal with the club’s next permanent manager.

It was understood that a deal with former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe would be announced imminently but, apparently, negotiations have collapsed and Celtic have now entered advanced talks with a different candidate.

The Scottish Daily Mail reports that discussions between Howe and Celtic fell apart when the 43-year-old was unable to assemble his first-choice backroom team.

The report adds that Celtic have now moved on to their unnamed next choice and the club is optimistic of making an official announcement in the near future.

Celtic had spoken to a number of candidates in recent months, including Manchester City Under-23 coach Enzo Maresca but the Italian has since agreed to take over at Parma next season.

Celtic had also spoken to former midfielders Roy Keane and Paul Lambert, as well as ex-Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre.

In a letter to supporters earlier this week, Celtic expressed disappointment at not yet being able to confirm the club’s next manager.

“We are truly sorry you have not been able to join us at Celtic Park and sorry we have not been able to deliver the further success which your support has deserved,” the statement read.

We had hoped to have announced the Manager before providing this update, however we must now begin the renewal process to allow us to prepare for a phased and safe return to Celtic Park for our supporters. Thank You for your support 🍀#CelticFC 🟢⚪️ #OneClubSince1888 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) May 26, 2021

“We understand how difficult this year has been for you and understand the disappointment you have felt, it is something shared by us all at the club.

“We had hoped to have announced the manager before providing this update, and we do intend to finalise the appointment of the next Celtic manager shortly, however we have been encouraged by the recent announcement of crowds at sporting events across Scotland this summer.”

