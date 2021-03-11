Carlo Ancelotti compares Seamus Coleman to Sergio Ramos

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has again likened Seamus Coleman to some of the great captains he’s had the pleasure of managing.

Ancelotti tends not to pass up the opportunity to shower Seamus Coleman with praise after working with the Donegal man over the past 18 months.

With Coleman apparently close to returning to Everton’s starting XI after a number of weeks out due to injury, Ancelotti has likened the Irishman to the likes of John Terry, Paolo Maldini and Sergio Ramos because of his ability to influence the team even if he is not playing.

Throughout the season, Coleman has displayed remarkable leadership qualities – engaging in touchline arguments with Jurgen Klopp and spurring his side on against Leeds – and the Toffees captain has been described as “the best captain I have met” by Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Ancelotti clearly doesn’t take Coleman’s influence for granted and has paid the 32-year-old quite the compliment with his latest comments.

“It is important for a manager to have in his squad a player who is setting the standards really high,” Ancelotti told the official club website.

“Seamus is an example for the others. In this sense, he is the same as John Terry, Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos; all great models for their teammates.

“Sometimes, you see players sitting on the bench not ready and not focused because they are not playing.

“But in that situation Seamus is a fantastic example.

“He is not happy if he doesn’t start but he is ready to play, even for one minute.

“Against Tottenham, he played really well with fantastic spirit and he would play with the same spirit for one minute.”

Coleman is reportedly due to return to the Everton starting XI for this weekend’s clash with Burnley, which comes as relieving news for Irish supporters ahead of the World Cup qualifiers at the end of the month.

