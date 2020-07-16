Carlo Ancelotti Throws Backing Behind Seamus Coleman After Stinging Everton Assessment

Carlo Ancelotti has backed up the comments from Seamus Coleman after Everton’s humiliating defeat to Wolves last weekend.

Seamus Coleman ripped into his side’s performance with brutal honesty after The Toffees capitulated to a 3-0 defeat and insisted that the players couldn’t keep “hiding behind managers” with zero accountability.

With Everton looking to rebound immediately from the defeat, manager Ancelotti praised Coleman for setting the correct example for the rest of the dressing room regarding what was expected.

Blues, what's your thoughts on the Seamus Coleman interview?pic.twitter.com/v5NixFAt3k — All Together Now Everton Podcast (@ATNCAST) July 12, 2020

In the programme notes for Thursday evening’s clash with Aston Villa at Goodison Park, Ancelotti echoed Coleman’s sentiments on the topic of the honour that playing for Everton represents.

“It was good to hear Seamus Coleman talk after the game,” Ancelotti wrote ahead of kick-off.

“He is a fantastic example of what I want from my players, he loves Everton and gives his all to the club.

“Seamus wanted to accept responsibility, which I like from my captains, and I agreed with what he said.

“When you play for Everton it has to mean everything. It is a privilege to represent this club.

“From my time here I am sure the players share this feeling. But they have to show it every time they step on the field.”