Caoimhin Kelleher wishes he was kept out of the spotlight

Caoimhin Kelleher was thrust into the spotlight last year, when he was called upon to step in for the injured Alisson Becker.

The Irish goalkeeper quickly went from third-choice stopper at Anfield to starting in goal for the defending Premier League champions and Kelleher’s performances earned him praise from manager Jurgen Klopp.

Kelleher found himself in headlines aplenty after leapfrogging Adrian in Liverpool’s goalkeeper pecking order and the Corkman was quickly being touted as Ireland’s next number one.

Kelleher is still getting accustomed to his newfound fame and if it was up to him, he would be well clear of the spotlight.

“I think I’m just quite laidback and chilled,” Kelleher told LiverpoolFC.com. “My girlfriend always says to me, ‘Nothing fazes you.’ She kind of just laughs at me because I’m always just so chilled. I’ve always had that trait with me.

“I just like to get on with it and not be in the spotlight. If I had a choice, I wouldn’t be but it’s part and parcel of what comes with football.

“And I know if you do well on the big stage, you’re going to be in the spotlight. But it’s not something I particularly enjoy.”

Kelleher has been praised for displaying incredible composure for a 22-year-old when called upon by Liverpool.

Having named Manuel Neuer as his hero, Kelleher does show shades of the German legend in terms of how well he plays with the ball at his feet.

The young Irishman also revealed his pre-match routine that calms him down ahead of kick-off.

“I just play some nice chilled-out music and just try to be relaxed and ready for the game,” Kelleher said.

“If you’re calm and composed, it gives that confidence throughout the team that they all trust you. Because you’re the goalie, everyone has to trust you and have full confidence in you.”

Read More About: Caoimhin Kelleher, Liverpool, Republic of Ireland