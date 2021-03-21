Caoimhin Kelleher one of four players ruled out of Ireland’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers

Stephen Kenny’s injury crisis worsened this weekend as the Republic of Ireland manager was forced to withdraw four players from his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who was likely to start for Ireland in place of Darren Randolph, has been ruled out of Ireland’s fixtures in the current international break due to injury.

Burnley defender Kevin Long, Swansea midfielder Conor Hourihane and Bristol City winger Callum O’Dowda have also been ruled out as Stephen Kenny calls up two players for the upcoming matches against Serbia, Luxembourg and Qatar.

Blackburn’s Darragh Lenihan has been called up while West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry has been promoted from the U21 squad for what is his first senior international call-up.

The Ireland squad met up in Manchester on Sunday and will train together tomorrow before the trip to Belgrade to take on Serbia.

First senior call-up for @conorcoventry 👏 Kelleher, K. Long, Hourihane & O'Dowda ruled out as Lenihan and Coventry drafted in for qualifiers What a moment for the @WestHam midfielder 👊 ➡️ https://t.co/8jPIkNfpXo#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/Agoy8FyaMF — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 21, 2021

Ireland will host Luxembourg next Saturday ahead of a friendly match with Qatar on Tuesday, March 30.

The updated Ireland squad reads as follows:

Goalkeepers: Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Kieran O’Hara (Burton Albion).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (Preston North End, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jason Knight (Derby County), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Conor Coventry (West Ham United).

Wingers: Robbie Brady (Burnley), James McClean (Stoke City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).

Strikers: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Shane Long (AFC Bournemouth, on loan from Southampton), James Collins (Luton Town), Troy Parrott (Ipswich Town, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur).

Read More About: Caoimhin Kelleher, Republic of Ireland, stephen kenny