Caoimhin Kelleher caught falling asleep during Merseyside derby

While most viewers were on the edge of their seats during the Merseyside derby, Caoimhin Kelleher seemed anything but.

Caoimhin Kelleher finds himself on the bench for Liverpool nowadays, deputising for Adrian while first-choice Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker recovers from injury.

But Kelleher didn’t appear to be as enthralled with the 2-2 draw as most others as BT Sport accused the Irishman of falling asleep during the match at Goodison Park.

A screenshot from the coverage of the game seemed to capture a sleepy moment from the Ireland U21 international.

That Merseyside derby all got a bit too much for Liverpool's Caoimhín Kelleher 🤣😴 pic.twitter.com/HM0MaFzP1R — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 17, 2020

If Kelleher was, in fact, treating himself to 40 winks then he likely missed Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s equaliser, as well as the late red card for Everton’s Richarlison.

We imagine that the shout from his bench when captain Jordan Henderson looked to have provided Liverpool with what would have been a certain winner would have stirred the Corkman from his slumber.

If not, the reaction from manager Jurgen Klopp when the goal was ruled out for offside would definitely have woken him up.

A bright future is expected for Kelleher and it’s likely that he would have been sent out on loan if not for Alisson’s injury.

Liverpool’s goalkeeping coach John Achterberg admitted that it’s not an ideal scenario for Kelleher, who would benefit from first-team action this season.

“He would like to play games and obviously that would be easier if he went out on loan, but the problem for us is we need three good goalies and he is one of our three,” Achterberg recently told The Sunday World.

“For his development, a loan move would be his next step, but the club have to make sure they have everything covered in case we have a problem with our keepers and we know it would be hard to find a keeper as good as him if we let him go out on loan.

“It’s not the ideal solution for him and maybe playing matches would be what he needs now, but he is training with top players every day at Liverpool, playing in our under-23 games and that will allow him to continue to progress.”

