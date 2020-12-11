Ex-Liverpool and Ireland defender admits Caoimhin Kelleher concern if he starts against Fulham

Mark Lawrenson thinks Fulham could target Caoimhin Kelleher if the 22-year-old continues his run of games for Liverpool on Sunday.

Caoimhin Kelleher started Liverpool’s last three matches in the absence of Alisson Becker, who is recovering from a muscle injury, and the Irish youngster conceded just once.

Kelleher has earned plenty of new admirers with his performances in recent weeks but ex-Liverpool and Ireland defender Mark Lawrenson is worried about the Corkman if he starts against Fulham this weekend.

In his BBC column, Lawrenson wrote: “Fulham might feel like they can get at Liverpool, especially if Caoimhin Kelleher is still filling in for Alisson in goal, and the Cottagers have got the option of recalling Aleksandar Mitrovic if they want to be more direct and try to test the 22-year-old Irishman with some balls into the box.

“Kelleher has done really well so far and looks the part, but he is going to make a mistake at some point – I certainly don’t wish it on him, but all young ‘keepers do – and we don’t know how he will react.”

While Kelleher has clearly leapfrogged Liverpool’s previous back-up goalkeeper Adrian to the No. 2 role for the Reds, the 22-year-old may not be required to start at Craven Cottage.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed that Alisson is nearing a return to full fitness so he could well return to the fold after a number of weeks in which Kelleher has seriously impressed when filling in.

“Ali will train today, that’s what I’ve heard. I came in and came directly to the press conference so all the meetings are after that and yes, Ali will train and if he trains and all fine, then he can play,” Klopp said of the Brazilian stopper.

READ NEXT – Brighton manager dismisses rumour about Shane Duffy’s Celtic loan being cut short

Read More About: Caoimhin Kelleher, Liverpool, mark lawrenson, Republic of Ireland