Caoimhin Kelleher has named Manuel Neuer as the goalkeeper on whom he modelled his game.

The current season has seen Caoimhin Kelleher leapfrog Adrian to the role of Liverpool’s back-up goalkeeper and the young Irishman has recorded some impressive performances when asked to stand in for first-choice stopper Alisson Becker.

In December, Kelleher was praised by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as one of five players that he’d have been lost without amid an ongoing injury crisis.

Lots of positives again for @LFC, including an excellent display from their young keeper. Perhaps as a reward they could spell Kelleher correctly. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9NbfZJwsmJ — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) December 6, 2020

Kelleher is destined to take over the No. 1 jersey for the Republic of Ireland based on his showings thus far for the Premier League champions.

The Corkman recently explained how he based his game on Germany and Bayern Munich legend Manuel Neuer during an appearance on YouTube show UMM.

“The modern-era goalkeeper is him,” Kelleher said of Neuer.

“He’s so class with his feet. He comes off his line to help the team and he can make unreal saves so obviously when I was growing up as a goalkeeper, watching him was the best thing for me.

“I was just trying to learn and watch the stuff that he does.”

In training, Kelleher continues to hone his skills against one of the most prolific attacking triumvirates in world footballf in the form of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Admitting that he dreads the idea of having to keep out Liverpool’s forwards in training, Kelleher is aware of the fact that the challenge is improving him as one of the Premier League’s most promising goalkeepers.

“I hate facing all the strikers,” Kelleher joked. “My confidence is getting killed every time I’m facing them.

“But obviously it’s the best training you can get, facing probably the best three attacking players in the world on a daily basis.

“It takes your game to the next level. It’s class.”

