‘New generation of goalkeeper’ Caoimhin Kelleher told to go out on loan

Caoimhin Kelleher has been described as “the new generation of goalkeeper” by departing teammate Andy Lonergan.

Closing out a storied career with the Premier League and European champions, Lonergan suddenly found himself working with some of the world’s top players on a daily basis and he believes that the future is bright for Caoimhin Kelleher.

Kelleher has only made four appearances for Liverpool, with all games coming in cup competitions this season, but he is highly thought of by manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Corkman is expected to develop into the Republic of Ireland’s first-choice ‘keeper in the coming years and is clearly impressing on Liverpool’s training pitches.

Lonergan has compared Kelleher’s ability with the ball to that of a central midfielder but is of the opinion that he needs to go out on loan this summer to earn some crucial first-team experience.

“He’s a brilliant keeper – he’s the new generation of goalkeeper,” Lonergan told The Liverpool Echo.

“I’m the old generation but he’s so fast. He’s unbelievable, he’s like a central midfielder with the ball at his feet but he can make saves and is brave. He’s got the lot.

“The only thing he is missing is games. John [Achterberg], Jack Robinson [the goalkeeper coaches], me and Caoimhin all speak about it.

“He’s not got any experience but I know a lot of keepers with experience who aren’t as good as him. It’s a tough one for him. He needs to play games.

“I presume the plan for him is to go out on loan because no-one is getting past Ali.”

At 21 years of age, Kelleher is still in his infancy as a goalkeeper and it’s widely believed that he is the future heir to Darren Randolph’s No.1 shirt for Ireland.

And learning from Alisson Becker on a regular basis is going to do his development no harm whatsoever.