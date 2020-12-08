Caoimhin Kelleher named by Jurgen Klopp as one of five players he’d have been lost without

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he would have been lost without Caoimhin Kelleher as well as four other youngsters who stepped up to ease the Liverpool manager’s injury worries.

Many expected Liverpool to struggle after a number of players were ruled out in recent weeks during a hectic fixture schedule but the Reds have managed to navigate their injury crisis quite well.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised the impact of Caoimhin Kelleher, Rhys and Neco Williams, Nat Phillips and Curtis Jones for stepping up when it mattered most.

Ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Midtjylland on Wednesday, Klopp hailed the youngsters for making his job a lot easier than he anticipated.

“We clearly had some problems injury-wise, we lost top-class players to injuries and of course if one door closes and another opens up,” Klopp said.

“You still need the right kids, the right players to use the chance.

“Without them we would have been lost, to be honest. Thank God it worked out.

“All the boys did it and you can go through them: what Rhys Williams did in the Champions League is exceptional, what Nat (Phillips) did when he played in the Premier League was absolutely exceptional, Neco played two really good games in a row, especially the last one.

“Curtis plays like he’s played 10 years for us. Caoimhin was always a talent and now he has the chance to show that on the big stage, to use that opportunity is nice for him.

“The biggest part is obviously is that they are really ready for this. They are the biggest reason for it.”

With first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker not quite back to full fitness, Kelleher is set to make his third consecutive start for Liverpool against Midtjylland.

The Irish goalkeeper has earned plenty of praise from the likes of Gary Lineker, Ian Wright and Robbie Keane for his pair of clean sheets over the past seven days.

Lots of positives again for @LFC, including an excellent display from their young keeper. Perhaps as a reward they could spell Kelleher correctly. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9NbfZJwsmJ — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 6, 2020

Kelleher pulled off a number of impressive saves against Ajax and Wolverhampton Wanderers that appear to have leapfrogged him above Adrian in the Liverpool goalkeeping pecking order.

“It was just a bit of an instinctive reaction save, to be honest,” Kelleher said of his late save against Klaas Jan Huntelaar last week.

“He was that close in I just tried to get anything that I could on it and luckily I was able to get it away to safety. It was a nice moment to make that save.

“Then after the game, for the manager to come up to me – it was a nice moment for me. I wasn’t expecting it so it was a nice moment.

“My phone was buzzing for about three days after the game! Just [with messages] from friends, from former coaches, family, everyone really.

“Alisson texted me as well just to say ‘well done’ and that he was proud of me and stuff. All the messages were nice and supportive so it was really nice to get all of them.

“It’s been a decent week for me! What can I say, two debuts in one week was a bit of a mad one so it’s been a good week.”

Read More About: Caoimhin Kelleher, jurgen klopp, Liverpool