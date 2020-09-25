One of Manchester United’s greatest-ever captains believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should drop Paul Pogba.

Paul Pogba was one of many United players who looked lethargic in the Red Devils’ opening day defeat to Crystal Palace last Saturday and Bryan Robson has revealed that he wouldn’t start the Frenchman if he was in charge.

Pogba started along with Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford last weekend but Robson would select a different midfield, with new arrival Donny van de Beek given a starting role.

“I would probably go with Fernandes, Matic and De Beek [in central midfield] and just see where they go with it,” Robson told talkSPORT.

“We’ve got Scott McTominay, Fred who can do that holding role. Then you’ve got Pogba.

“I thought Paul started off poor even though he finished last season really strong. Maybe it is just a matter of time for the lads to get going. But last thing you want is playing catch up to Liverpool.

“Pogba, Fernandes and Van de Beek, can you get the three of them in the team? Only time will tell.”

Much has been made about United’s lack of transfer activity in the current window and following last weekend’s defeat, efforts to strengthen the squad are intensifying.

It’s understood that the Red Devils are preparing a final bid for top target Jadon Sancho before the October 5 deadline, while the Premier League club is still haggling with Porto over the potential signing of left-back Alex Telles.

Robson, who captained United between 1983 and 1994, is of the opinion that one or two astute signings could change his former side’s ambitions from attaining Champions League football to a legitimate Premier League title challenge.

“We saw what Fernandes did to the club,” Robson added.

“He energised them and he was a real bonus when he came in. That is one player and he got the best out of other players.

“Another couple of top-drawer players in our team and I really believe we can challenge Liverpool and Man City.”

