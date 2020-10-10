Bruno Fernandes’ leaked voice note showed he has quite a bit of Roy Keane in him

There’ll never be another Roy Keane but Manchester United might well have come close with the January signing of Bruno Fernandes.

In terms of playing style, Roy Keane and Bruno Fernandes are quite different, with the latter occupying a more attacking role and taking far more shots at goal.

But in terms of mentality, Keane and Bruno are rather similar.

At half-time of United’s humiliating defeat to Spurs last Sunday, tempers predictably flared in the Old Trafford changing room and Fernandes was reportedly one of the most vocal.

Fernandes has never been one to shy away from making his feelings known, as evidenced by the Portuguese playmaker’s shouting match with Victor Lindelof in last season’s Europa League defeat to Sevilla.

No stranger to calling out sub-par performance from teammates, Fernandes once had a Whats App voice note leaked during his time with Sporting Lisbon.

Fernandes slammed the mentality of his club teammates, with Portuguese publication Record releasing the below transcript of his criticism.

“Honestly, if you want me to tell you, I’d rather not comment on anything,” Fernandes said, as translated by The Mirror.

“I think very badly of some of the attitude of some players. Actually not a certain attitude, it’s an attitude that does not exist. There are players who have no attitude here, bro. They don’t want to be here, they don’t want to play.

“They don’t want to be here then f*** off, let them say they don’t want to play. They spend a year here getting money, and then they f*** off, bro. S*** attitude bro, for f**** sake.”

Sound familiar?

While the Fernandes comments were not meant for public consumption, they bear a striking resemblance to the now-infamous MUTV appearance from Roy Keane in 2005.

Keane, like Fernandes, discussed how some large contracts have affected teammates’ performances.

While United supporters have long been crying out for a player of a similar ilk to Keane, they will hope that Fernandes’ time at Old Trafford doesn’t sour in the way that Keane’s did towards the end.

