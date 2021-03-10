Share and Enjoy !

Bruno Fernandes is reportedly holding out on signing a new bumper deal with Manchester United until he receives assurances about the club’s future transfer plans.

After a remarkable first year with Man United, Bruno Fernandes is said to be in talks over a new contract that will double his wages at Old Trafford.

But pen has not yet been put to paper because, according to The Sun, the Portuguese playmaker wants to be reassured that the Red Devils will display ambitions to challenge for titles by investing heavily in the squad.

Fernandes has had an incredible impact since he signed from Sporting last year and he is enjoying his time with United but before committing his future to the club, he has asked to be convinced that United’s ambitions are on par with his own.

While his goals and assists speak for themselves, Fernandes has also displayed some commendable leadership on and off the pitch.

There has been some criticism aimed at Fernandes for his performances against the Premier League’s bigger teams but United legend Rio Ferdinand dismissed the doubts about the 26-year-old.

“I think Bruno before the game [Manchester derby], from different pundits and different bits of the media, saying that he doesn’t produce against the bigger teams and his stats do say that,” Ferdinand said on his FIVE YouTube channel.

“But immediately, the game comes in and he gets a penalty, everyone says: ‘oh, he scored a penalty, it’s another penalty’, listen, how many penalties do you see get missed in big situations?

“You’ve got to have the minerals to be able to step up and take them and he’s got that.

“I love the way he’s a leader in the way that he takes responsibility, and I think he’s going to be someone that, the impact he’s had on this team, there won’t be more than a handful of people that have had similar impacts in the way he’s come in and done what he’s done for one football club.

“I think RvP, Cantona, Salah has come in at Liverpool and absolutely ripped it up – we can name a few – but the way he’s just come in and changed the whole dynamic of a football club.

“The confidence from a fan’s perspective, it was morbid at the club for a while, it was grey, everything was downbeat, then he comes in and starts throwing numbers about that are ridiculous in terms of his output.

“I just love the way he plays, I love his attitude, yes, he gives the ball away too much for my liking, but when you’re taking risks, that’s what happens.”

