Bruno Fernandes names three Man United legends he wishes he could play with

On Thursday, Bruno Fernandes treated fans to a Q & A session on Twitter and gave his opinion on a number of subjects.

After describing last year’s move to Manchester United as “dreams coming true”, Fernandes revealed three Old Trafford legends that he wishes he could play alongside.

The Portuguese playmaker named Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Eric Cantona as the ex-United players he’d love to play with.

Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney or Cantona — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) April 1, 2021

Fernandes, who has been a revelation since his switch from Sporting, also picked Zinedine Zidane and Andres Iniesta as the best midfielders of all time and admitted that he modelled his game on Iniesta when he was growing up.

United’s talisman named Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini as the most challenging defender he’s come up against and selected his header away to Everton as his favourite goal for the Red Devils so far.

@andresiniesta8 as player and as a person. Such a legend! 🙌🏼 — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) April 1, 2021

With 24 goals and 17 assists in his 43 appearances for United, Fernandes has quickly established himself as the club’s most important player.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently revealed his first impression of Fernandes when he travelled to Portugal to scout the midfielder.

“What you see close up, is you see the personality because you just follow him. You see a lot of good things and some stuff,” Solskjaer said on Sky Sports.

“I’d rather have Bruno’s fire in the belly and desire and it’s so important for him to win, and he makes every decision for the referee. He makes the decision for every teammate!

“So what I saw there was a guy who never ever allowed anyone to rest. He wanted the best all the time.”

Fernandes is reportedly in talks for a bumper new United contract but has sought reassurances on the club’s transfer ambitions before he puts pen to paper.

