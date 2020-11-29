Bruno Fernandes compared to Roy Keane by former Manchester United defender

The glowing comparisons keep coming for Bruno Fernandes.

Nobody can deny the incredible impact that Bruno Fernandes has had since his January move to Manchester United and the Portuguese playmaker is already drawing comparisons to some Old Trafford legends.

Similarities have been spotted between Fernandes and the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Eric Cantona and Paul Scholes in terms of his playing style but his leadership qualities are arguably equally important for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Fernandes has now been compared to two of United’s greatest-ever captains – Roy Keane and Bryan Robson – by former Red Devils defender Paul Parker.

Speaking to Eurosport before United’s trip to Southampton, Parker said: “What team does Ole Gunnar Solskjaer play? Will he suddenly go back to two holding midfielders?

“No matter what, they need Bruno Fernandes. Him being there lifts other players, they believe a little bit more when he’s playing, he’s becoming that kind of player, like Bryan Robson or Roy Keane.”

Since the 26-year-old made his United debut in February, Fernandes has been directly involved in 34 goals in 35 appearances for the club which is significantly more than any other United player.

Former players have been showering Fernandes with praise for his immediate impact at Old Trafford and Denis Irwin, whose penalty record was overtaken by Fernandes last weekend, recently identified the Portugal international as Solskjaer’s most important player.

“Since he came here he started scoring goals straight away, and he has kept it going,” Irwin told MUTV.

“He is one of those where you are thinking defenders, midfielders, surely the opposition will pick him up somehow, but he keeps finding those spaces.

“He is just a breath of fresh air to us. He is a really risky player in what he does, but you need somebody like that in your team.”

READ NEXT – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly considering move for former Man United player Jonny Evans

Read More About: Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United, roy keane