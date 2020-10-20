Bruno Fernandes would have been excused for handing over penalty duties after his effort was saved in the first half of Tuesday evening’s Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Displaying no shortage of confidence after missing a penalty for United for the first time at the weekend, Bruno Fernandes stepped up to take the spot-kick after Anthony Martial was felled midway through the opening 45 minutes at the Parc des Princes.

PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas guessed correctly and got a strong hand to Fernandes’ penalty but VAR judged that the ‘keeper was off his line for the save and a retake was ordered.

Early drama in this season's Champions League! Bruno Fernandes misses his penalty for United… But a retake is ordered from VAR 🖥 United's stand-in captain makes no mistake the second time around 👌 pic.twitter.com/vmPVjGc162 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 20, 2020

Up stepped Fernandes, the United captain for the evening, and the fact that he had missed two consecutive penalties didn’t seem to faze him whatsoever.

Fernandes even went the same way with his retake, utilising his trademark hop-style of penalty to slot the ball into the back of the PSG net to give his side the lead.

Speaking about his penalty technique recently, Fernandes told ManUtd.com that he treats every spot-kick differently.

“I don’t have a secret,” Fernandes said. “I think that I train a lot, I like to train a lot. I always pay attention to what the goalkeepers are doing – how they position themselves, how they best prevent shots on goal. Based on that, based on the match, and based on how I’m feeling on the pitch, I decide how to take a penalty.

“I don’t have a specific technique in taking penalties. There’s no certain run-up I take, I just stick to what I feel is most comfortable.

“If I change it every so often, it might make the goalkeeper uncertain. I change my run-up for how I’m feeling during the match, or how I feel the goalkeeper [will move].”

