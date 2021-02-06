‘He’s been really mad at me twice’ – Bruno Fernandes on his fights with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Bruno Fernandes has lifted the lid on his relationship with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, admitting that the Manchester United manager has lost his temper with him at least twice.

Manchester United were aware that they were signing a fiery character when they brought Bruno Fernandes to Old Trafford last year and while the impact of the Portuguese playmaker has primarily been in terms of goals and assists, his leadership qualities are arguably just as valuable.

According to Fernandes, he has butted heads with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on occasion and, apparently, the United boss was quite angry during at least two of the exchanges.

“He (Solskjaer) has his moments, like everyone else,” Fernandes told TV2, as translated by Manchester Evening News. “I think he’s been really mad at me twice.

“It’s not so much, I’ve played 54 games now. During those fights he has been angry with me twice, it’s not bad, so I’m happy with that.

“But I think it’s important. Sometimes he has to be calm, other times he has to scream and yell at his players. It’s about how to get the best out of the players.

“For me, it works well that he is angry sometimes. I do not want to be such a player no one demands.

“I want both him and my teammates to make demands on me when I do not do the right things.”

Fernandes’ immediate impact since his move to United has been compared to that of Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona, and the 26-year-old is arguably in the running for Player of the Year honours.

With 20 goals and 16 assists in 36 Premier League appearances since his switch from Sporting, Fernandes has been credited with dragging the standards of the entire United team to the next level.

“We have to focus on the trophies. That’s what it’s about,” Fernandes explained.

“We have to focus on all the tournaments we are in. Now we are still in three tournaments. Now it’s first the Premier League, then the FA Cup and then the Europa League begins. I think we have to think that we are going to win all those tournaments.

“We have the chance to do that and we have to believe that it is possible.”

