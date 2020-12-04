Man United fans think Bruno Fernandes roared at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for not making substitution

Bruno Fernandes has never been afraid to voice his opinion.

Manchester United supporters think Bruno Fernandes screamed at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has come in for criticism for not taking Fred off before the Brazilian midfielder ultimately received a second yellow card that proved to be one of the biggest talking points from the Red Devils’ defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Few could believe that Fred came back out for the second half after somehow escaping a red card for two incidents in the opening 45 minutes at Old Trafford.

The red card always looked inevitable for Fred, especially considering the opposition, and Fernandes appeared to roar something in the direction of the United bench after the sending-off, seemingly voicing his frustration.

Bruno telling Ole to make a sub💀 pic.twitter.com/cOSJ7Kw034 — Rue (@thfcrueben) December 2, 2020

A number of viewers picked up on the scream and believed that the Portuguese playmaker was loudly questioning why a change hadn’t been made.

Bruno has to tell Ole to make subs bc the guy has no idea 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MGc6I0ETlr — lew (@UtdLew) December 2, 2020

Bruno shouting at Ole to make subs has me dying pic.twitter.com/OaNfVnCqs7 — Gianni (@thfcgianni) December 2, 2020

VERY possible! May be even more probable! Anyone see Bruno telling ole to make subs? https://t.co/EV7DSIXR1S — The Green Devil ⏱ (@TheGreenDevil20) December 3, 2020

After the game, Solskjaer admitted that he perhaps should have taken Fred off earlier but defended the midfielder’s discipline in the second half.

“Fred has played really well. We spoke about staying calm and on your feet [at the break],” Solskjaer said, via the Guardian. “The second yellow card was nowhere near a foul. Ander knows that. Fred shouldn’t put his head towards Paredes [but] I don’t think he touched him. He was a bit lucky to stay on.

“Fred played really disciplined in the second half and when he makes a tackle like this you can’t really fault the boy. But after the decision the ref made you maybe look back and say you should have [taken him off]. The referee made a mistake there but that’s allowed. Fred knows he shouldn’t put his head towards someone even though he doesn’t touch him.”

Former United striker Michael Owen has slammed Fred for his petulance and claimed that if he was manager, Fred wouldn’t play for him again.

Read More About: Bruno Fernandes, fred, Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer