Bruno Fernandes reveals what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said at half-time of Roma clash

Bruno Fernandes has revealed what was said in the dressing room at half-time of Manchester United’s Europa League clash with Roma on Thursday night.

While Bruno Fernandes gave United the perfect start with his opener in the first 10 minutes of Thursday’s Europa League semi-final first leg, it was Roma who led at the break thanks to a penalty from Lorenzo Pellegrini and a tap-in from Edin Dzeko.

United could have let their heads drop but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer chose not to make any changes for the second half and that decision proved to be a wise one as the Red Devils ran riot after the break, running out 6-2 winners.

Fernandes, who scored his second of the game from the penalty spot with 20 minutes to go, discussed the message that was relayed to the players in the Old Trafford dressing room at the break.

Fernandes explained: “The manager and the players, we also talk, as we said about keeping calm and doing the right things, play easy football, quick football, one and two touches and keep the head fresh and calm.

“Don’t go mad, don’t try to win the game in the first five or 10 minutes of the second half because we know we had a long way to arrive at the final.

“Like I said, before at half-time we knew we had three halves to play so the second of the four halves we ended very well. And we have to do the same in the two halves we have left to play.”

With Roma needing to score at least four in next Thursday’s second leg, United can feel quite confident of their chances of ending their semi-final hoodoo and make it to the Europa League final this season.

But echoing the cautionary comments of his manager, Fernandes insisted that the semi-final job was not yet complete ahead of next week’s trip to Rome.

“Everyone knows in football that anything can happen,” Fernandes continued.

“And we know if we don’t go with the focus and the mentality to win the game in Rome and thinking like we are through or thinking we can draw or don’t concede more than three goals then we don’t go through.

“We have to go there with the same mentality we did before – go to the game, win the game and try to go to the final with another victory and for us as a team just keep improving.

“And to do that, we have to score and win games and, if we win that game, it’s a signal we are improving.”

