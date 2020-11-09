Bruno Fernandes angered by Mason Greenwood during Friday training session

Bruno Fernandes is not one to shy away from expressing his frustration with teammates and Mason Greenwood is reportedly the latest player to annoy the fiery Portuguese playmaker.

Mason Greenwood’s attitude has been called into question yet again, with suggestions that his performance in training last Friday cost him a place in the matchday squad for Manchester United’s victory over Everton on Saturday.

Greenwood’s sleep schedule is said to have become a cause for concern at United and when Gareth Southgate called Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to ask for his opinion on whether to take the young forward on international duty, the Red Devils boss advised against it.

While his talent cannot be doubted, Greenwood’s application was questioned by Bruno Fernandes after a particularly sluggish performance from the 19-year-old in training.

The Times reports that Fernandes was exasperated by Greenwood’s failure to run on to a pass from the Portuguese midfielder on Friday.

United have denied that any argument took place between the players but Fernandes has been known to berate teammates in the past.

Solskjaer claimed that the reason for Greenwood’s absence in his matchday squad at Goodison Park was illness.

“He wasn’t feeling well last night,” Solskjaer said.

“He looked well in training, he looked OK, but he reported not well and couldn’t travel.”

United only returned from Turkey at 4am on Thursday morning after last week’s Champions League defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir.

Greenwood came off the bench with 15 minutes left in Istanbul, leading many to believe that he would play a bigger role against Everton at the weekend.

Greenwood’s behaviour has been under a spotlight since he was sent home from England duty in September, when he and Phil Foden breached Covid-19 protocols in Iceland.

Foden has since regained his place in Southgate’s squad but the England manager dismissed any suggestion that Greenwood’s latest omission had anything to do with the incident in Iceland.

Southgate said: “I have had a good chat with Ole about his development and I feel it is better for him to stay at the club at the moment, to develop over the next few months.

“But they are both available, there was no carryover from September, that is done. Both are available for selection and are going to be very good players.”

Read More About: Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United, Mason Greenwood