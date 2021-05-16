The Portuguese playmaker joked that he’d have already won the Ballon d’Or if he had his teammate’s pace.

Bruno Fernandes has wasted no time in establishing himself as one of the most important players for Manchester United.

While his goals and assists speak for themselves, Fernandes has plenty of traits that make him an indispensable member of United’s current midfield.

With that in mind, Fernandes was recently asked which trait of a Red Devils teammate he would like to add to his game in a hypothetical world.

After initial hesitation, Fernandes ultimately decided that he’d like to have the pace of Marcus Rashford in his arsenal.

“I don’t know honestly as we have so many qualities in the team,” Fernandes told the club website.

Bruno Fernandes on Marcus Rashford

“I think I’m not the slowest player in the world but if I would have the pace of Rashy, honestly, I would be a Ballon d’Or [winner] already. With the pace he has, oh my God, he’s unbelievable.

“It’s incredible the way he is and, when I talk about pace, it’s about running with the ball and without the ball, and, at the same time, the pace in his feet. The quality he has, the moves he has and the agility he has to come away from difficult situations. It’s unbelievable.”

There has been much debate about who the fastest player is at United and Rashford is most certainly up there with the speedsters.

But according to United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Rashford isn’t the fastest player at the club as the Norwegian named Welsh winger Daniel James as the quickest.

“I’d say Dan James,” Solskjaer told Soccer AM when asked to reveal United’s fastest player. “He’s just come in and been electric for us.

“You look for players at Man United with X Factor and with Dan James you see X factor galore – he’s electric.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United, marcus rashford