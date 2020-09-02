Bruno Fernandes reacts to subtle Jose Mourinho dig

Bruno Fernandes has taken no offence from Jose Mourinho’s recent comments on the midfielder’s impact at Manchester United.

In his praise of Bruno Fernandes as a player, Mourinho made a remark about the number of penalties awarded to his former club in what many felt was a subtle dig.

The Spurs boss said: “Bruno came in, was fit, played very well, improved the United team and also proved to be a great penalty taker, one of the best in the world, because he had about 20 to score.”

Since his January arrival from Sporting CP, Fernandes scored eight goals from the penalty spot and he took Mourinho’s words as a compliment on his reliability from 12 yards.

“I honestly did not feel stung,” Fernandes told A Bola.

“I feel that I am a good penalty taker and nothing more, I understand, but what I take from his [Mourinho’s] words, because I’m a very positive person, is that he said I hit penalties well.

“It is a reality, not least since I arrived at Manchester United.”

Last season saw United break the record for most penalties awarded in a Premier League season with 14 in the league (not to mention an additional eight in other competitions).

And while Fernandes looks to have nailed down the responsibility of being United’s designated spot kick-taker, he has made it clear that he can do a whole lot more than slot home from the penalty spot.

Fernandes added: “I hear people saying, ah, he only scores from penalty kicks… but a little while ago, I saw the statistics and, except for penalties, only Kevin De Bruyne has a higher involvement in goals than me in England when it comes to midfielders.”

