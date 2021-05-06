Bruno Fernandes denies social media claim that he tried to leave hotel during Sunday’s protests

“We just did what the security said to us.”

Bruno Fernandes denies claims that he tried to leave the Lowry Hotel to engage with protesting Manchester United supporters on Sunday.

A large group of United fans gathered outside the Lowry Hotel, where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s players were staying ahead of the Premier League clash with Liverpool, to protest against the Glazer family’s ownership of the club.

Before the match was ultimately postponed when a number of United supporters evaded security and made their way into Old Trafford, it was suggested that several United players had asked to be let outside the hotel to speak to the disgruntled fans.

One United fan-site claimed to have been told by a Sky Sports reporter that Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay pleaded with club staff to engage with the supporters at the protest but were prevented from doing so.

Bruno on protests

Fernandes spoke with the media ahead of Thursday’s away leg of the Europa League semi-final and he insisted that he never tried to leave the hotel as he was watching Juventus play his former side, Udinese, in Serie A.

“I was in my room watching football because Udinese were playing against Juve. I never tried to come outside, never tried to go outside,” Fernandes said, via Manchester Evening News.

“We just did what the security said to us, keep in our rooms, stay there was everything the players did. If someone tried to come out, I don’t know. I didn’t see anyone try to come out, honestly.

“Of course, for us it was hard because we want to play football. This is what it’s about for us. We prepared well for a big game and, of course, a chance to play this kind of game is always good.

“The feeling was good between us, the team was ready to play. It was a good week for us, we’d played well against Roma before and the confidence was high.

“But this happened, we have nothing to say about that. The fans have their own word and they think that was the best for them, they did it and we have nothing to say about that honestly. Our focus is on playing football and doing the best for the club.”

