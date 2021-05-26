Whatever the Portuguese midfielder said, it certainly brought a stop to the messing.

Bruno Fernandes will be desperate to win his first trophy since moving to Manchester United last year and he seems to be laser-focused on getting the job done in Wednesday’s Europa League final.

Fernandes has been lauded not only for his goals and assists since the switch from Sporting Lisbon but also for the leadership qualities he’s displayed over the past 16 months.

The 26-year-old didn’t appear to be too entertained by teammates Fred and Alex Telles in training on Tuesday, as the two Brazil internationals engaged in a bit of mock Capoeira fighting.

Bruno Fernandes got Fred and Telles to cop on

Whatever Fernandes said, it got Fred and Telles to cop themselves on as they returned to their positions on the training pitch.

Fernandes treated Telles to a nutmeg for his troubles and he seemed pleased when the pair got back to business in the training session, which was missed by club captain Harry Maguire, who now appears unlikely to feature in Wednesday’s final against Villarreal.

Fernandes has made no secret of the standards he expects of his teammates and he revealed earlier this year that he has even been involved in at least two heated arguments with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

There is no denying that Fernandes is a fiery character and he has been compared to United great Paul Scholes for the set of traits he brought to Old Trafford.

“He is a goalscoring and assisting midfielder, a little bit like Paul Scholes,” Solskjaer told The Guardian when Fernandes joined the club.

“He can strike a ball fantastically. He has got such a wonderful technique but he also is going to get assists from set plays and from his range of passes.

“He is a similar type to Scholesy: fiery, passionate, hates losing and same number [18] on the back of the shirt.”

