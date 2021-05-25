“It is an honour to be compared with him but I just try to be myself.”

Bruno Fernandes has addressed those who have compared his impact at Manchester United to that of club legend Eric Cantona.

Fernandes has been compared to a number of United greats since last year’s move from Sporting Lisbon but similarities to Cantona have been touted most frequently.

Just like Cantona, Fernandes has a flair for the spectacular and regularly exhibits a ruthless desire to win, and the pair recently crossed paths with one another.

Bruno Fernandes on Cantona comparisons

Fernandes is flattered by those who see shades of Cantona in him, although the Portuguese playmaker insists that he won’t get carried away with the compliment and rest on his laurels now that some view him as a modern version of the former United forward.

“I just said it was a pleasure to meet him. It is normal. People compare players every day,” Fernandes told Sky Sports.

“It doesn’t matter who the player is or when they were in the past. People like to compare and make that comparison.

“Honestly, it is a tough one because the impact he had was really high. He won many major trophies with the club. He won many things.

“For me personally, of course it is an honour to be compared with him but I just try to be myself. It is really good to be compared with him but when you are compared with this kind of big player it is, for me, a good pressure.

“It means I need to be better every day. To be compared with him makes me work harder to be better and to keep, in the mind of the people, to compare me with him.

“I don’t want to be compared but at the same time, I have to do better and better to keep people saying and doing the right things.

“At the same time, I don’t care a lot about what comes in the media but I will not say it is not good to hear people say good things about you.

“Of course it is good. Everyone likes that. It doesn’t matter if you play football or do other things.

“If you go to get your hair cut and go home and your kids say ‘your hair is better than it was before’ of course you are happy to hear that. In football it is the same.”

