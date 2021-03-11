Bruno Fernandes comes to defence of Cristiano Ronaldo after Champions League exit

Bruno Fernandes has come to the defence of Cristiano Ronaldo after criticism of the Juventus forward following Tuesday night’s Champions League exit.

Juventus won 3-2 on the night but Porto progressed to the quarter-finals on aggregate and Cristiano Ronaldo was ridiculed for his role in the deciding away goal for the visitors.

Ronaldo turned his back as Sergio Oliveira fired a free-kick under the wall and into the back of the Juventus net, with former Juve manager Fabio Capello slamming those who didn’t face up to the strike.

“That was an unforgivable error,” Capello told Sky Sport Italia. “In my day, you chose the players who went into the wall and they couldn’t be someone afraid of the ball.

Juventus 2-2 Porto (agg 3-4) – The 10-men of Porto are ahead in injury-time! It's Oliveira who scores with a free-kick from distance. The Juve wall is a mess and Szczesny is weak in goal and now Juve need to score two. #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/pIVraNyUEn — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) March 9, 2021

“They were scared of the ball and jumped away from it, turning their backs. That’s unforgivable. You see only the youngest players actually stepped in and showed their face during the tough moments.

“In this team, there are some veterans who turn up when they win to take the credit, then are nowhere to be seen when they lose.”

Ronaldo’s fellow Portugal international, Bruno Fernandes, refuses to blame the 36-year-old for Juventus’ elimination, however.

Fernandes came to the defence of Ronaldo and insisted Juventus, as a squad, have to take responsibility for the result and not just one player.

“I’m not surprised. Porto have a winning mentality, they play aggressive football and I expected them to create problems for Juventus,” Fernandes told La Gazzetta Dello Sport, via JuveFC.com.

“Ronaldo? Cristiano is one of the greats in the history of football. His mentality inspires those who practice this sport. He has won a lot, but no one can win alone.

“I understand that his presence at Juve had created enormous expectations for the Champions League, but when a team loses, they lose as an entire squad, not as a single player.”

