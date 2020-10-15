Bruno Fernandes hits out at reports of bust-up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Bruno Fernandes has dismissed suggestions that a furious exchange with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer resulted in him being taken off against Tottenham Hotspur.

Bruno Fernandes was replaced at half-time of Manchester United’s humiliating 6-1 defeat to Spurs 10 days ago and reports emerged after the game that words were exchanged between the Portuguese playmaker and Solskjaer in the Old Trafford dressing room.

At the time, the decision to take Fernandes off when United were desperately chasing a goal raised quite a few eyebrows but he has rubbished suggestions that he said anything out of order to his manager.

“There’s been a lot of speculation about that,” Fernandes told Sport TV, as translated by Manchester Evening News.

“First it was a discussion with team-mates, as it did not stick, it was a discussion with only one team-mate (Victor Lindelof), as it did not stick now, it is the discussion with Solskjaer.

“I believe it is a way to destabilise the group. What was said is in no way true.

“I was replaced at half-time, it is true, by technical option. The coach told me that the game was almost over and that we would have a lot of games ahead of us. Got it. I was not satisfied but said nothing that could harm the group.”

There were a couple of disagreements on the pitch among United players that afternoon, with microphones picking up an argument between Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford, as well as Luke Shaw’s refusal to follow David De Gea’s instructions.

But Fernandes, who played 75 minutes for Portugal against Sweden on Wednesday night, insists that his relationship with Solskjaer remains positive and has slammed reports that attempt to undermine the mood at United.

Fernandes added: “At the end of the game, the coach sent me a message to wish the team good luck and if I wanted to give a word of support to the team.

“We spoke at the end by message and I just have to be grateful to the coach who bet on me, his tactics are perfect for me.

“Do not use my name, my colleagues or the coach to make trouble at Manchester United. The atmosphere is good and the team is ready to give an answer in the next game.”

