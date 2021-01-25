Bruno Fernandes’ brother aims dig at Klopp and Mourinho after stunning winner against Liverpool

Bruno Fernandes’ brother had a sarcastic response to the Manchester United playmaker’s phenomenal winning goal against Liverpool on Sunday.

It took a clever free-kick to send Manchester United through to the fifth round of the FA Cup as Bruno Fernandes came off the bench to maintain his sensational run of form by firing home the decisive goal in a five-goal thriller against Liverpool.

According to United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Portuguese superstar spent 45 minutes practising free-kicks when he found out that he wouldn’t be starting against Liverpool and the preparation proved worthwhile.

Fernandes’ brother, Ricardo, took the opportunity to celebrate the United talisman’s goal by mocking suggestions that his stats have been enhanced by the amount of penalties he’s taken for the Red Devils.

“Another goal, another penalty,” Ricardo wrote on social media.

The Portugal international joined in with the joke by sharing Ricardo’s post to his own story and added: “You know I like a good penalty.”

In recent months, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has called United’s penalty record into question while Spurs manager Jose Mourinho took a veiled dig at Fernandes’ stats towards the end of last season.

Fernandes took no offence from the comments of his fellow countryman, however, and tried to take the positives from Mourinho’s remark.

“I honestly did not feel stung,” Fernandes told A Bola.

“I feel that I am a good penalty taker and nothing more, I understand, but what I take from his [Mourinho’s] words, because I’m a very positive person, is that he said I hit penalties well.

“It is a reality, not least since I arrived at Manchester United.”

Since his February debut for United, Fernandes has scored more goals than any other player in the Premier League.

Read More About: Bruno Fernandes, jose mourinho, jurgen klopp, Liverpool, Manchester United