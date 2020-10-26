Former Man United coach expresses concern about Bruno Fernandes’ body language

It seems that Bruno Fernandes is easily frustrated and it’s not gone unnoticed by former Manchester United assistant coach Steve McClaren.

Steve McClaren, who was Alex Ferguson’s assistant for a couple of seasons, expressed concern about Bruno Fernandes’ body language in recent games.

It’s well-documented that Fernandes is a fiery character who is not afraid to criticise his own teammates but McClaren is of the belief that the Portuguese playmaker is struggling to come to terms with what he’s been instructed to do by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

At one stage, Fernandes couldn’t hide his frustration when Luke Shaw failed to acknowledge his instruction to venture forward against Chelsea on Saturday and his exasperation at repeatedly having to play out of position was spotted by McClaren.

“I’ve been watching Bruno Fernandes and he’s disappointed,” McClaren told talkSPORT.

“He’s disappointed because he’s been taken out of the middle and he’s out on the right-hand side.

“I saw it last week against Newcastle, when he went out wide, and I’m seeing it again now.

“His body language is not good, he’s not getting involved.

“He needs to be in the game and on that right-hand side he’s not moving from there, he’s got to move from there, he’s got to get his head up and get back into the game and affect the game

“At the moment he’s just standing out on the right and he’s making it very easy for Ben Chilwell.”

Fernandes has often been compared to Roy Keane due to the combination of his relentless desire to take responsibility for how his team performs and how he has slammed teammates for failing to match his standards.

Fernandes recently dismissed reports that he had fallen out with Solskjaer and demanded that the media stop speculating on the mood at Old Trafford.

