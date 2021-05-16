The Portuguese playmaker can’t wait to sit down with Fergie.

Bruno Fernandes is hoping to get the chance to speak with Sir Alex Ferguson at length as Manchester United’s talisman expressed regret about not spending any time with the legendary former Red Devils manager.

Fernandes has crossed paths with Ferguson but the pair didn’t get the opportunity to have a proper discussion about football.

Fernandes is eager to pick Ferguson’s brain and find out the Scot’s opinion of him as a player.

“So, that is one of my biggest regrets in the club until now,” Fernandes told Inside United when asked if he’d spoken to Ferguson.

Bruno Fernandes on Alex Ferguson

“I met him already but never had the chance to speak with him like I would like to do.

“I think everyone who watched Manchester United in the past remembers Sir Alex. [That is true] for me, growing up and seeing the club, being a fan of the club and seeing the development of the team.

“I would like to have a conversation with him and understand, from his point of view, what he thinks about me and what I can improve or still improve in my game to be better.”

Fernandes has been lauded by many as United’s best signing of the post-Ferguson era and the 26-year-old has earned comparisons with some of Fergie’s greatest players due to his impact since arriving at Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon 17 months ago.

Fernandes has scored 40 goals in 78 appearances since signing for United and he quickly established himself as the first name on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s teamsheet.

With Covid-19 restrictions continuing to ease in England, Fernandes’ sit-down with Ferguson will likely take place in the near future as the former manager is a regular guest at Old Trafford.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Alex Ferguson, Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United