Brighton manager dismisses rumour about Shane Duffy’s Celtic loan being cut short

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has dismissed suggestions that Shane Duffy’s Celtic loan will be cut short.

Despite interest from a number of Premier League clubs over the summer, Shane Duffy made clear his preference for a move to Celtic and the Irish defender got his wish when a season-long loan deal was agreed between the Scottish champions and Brighton.

Duffy would likely have hoped for a better start to his time with Celtic as his performances have come in for some criticism in recent months, with the Hoops flattering to deceive on a number of occasions.

With that in mind, rumours appeared on several Celtic fan forums in recent days which suggested that Duffy could be cut adrift in January and return to the Seagulls.

Brighton boss Graham Potter insists there is no truth to those rumours, however.

“It’s a season-long loan, that’s how it has been from the start, that’s how we see it,” Potter told The Argus.

“In the season you’re going to get ups and downs.

“It’s a bit of a challenging situation but, knowing Shane, he is a fighter and he’s a good character.

“He will come through and has something to prove.

“I am sure he will get back to being the player he will want to be and everyone knows he can be.”

Duffy was back in Celtic’s starting XI for Thursday night’s Europa League victory over Lille at a time when Neil Lennon was in desperate need of a win.

Lennon, who had a heart-to-heart with Duffy in October, has received the backing of the Celtic board amid ongoing fan unrest.

Celtic finished bottom of their Europa League group and have been eliminated from the Scottish League Cup. They find themselves 13 points behind fierce rivals Rangers in the Scottish Premiership although Celtic have two games in hand.

