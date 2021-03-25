Brian Kerr on the regrets Stephen Kenny will have after defeat to Serbia

Brian Kerr has questioned Stephen Kenny’s formation for the Republic of Ireland’s opening World Cup qualifier against Serbia.

Kenny’s wait for his first victory as Ireland manager continues after Serbia got their campaign off to a winning start as Dusan Vlahovic cancelled out Alan Browne’s opener before a brace from substitute Alekandar Mitrovic gave the visitors too much to do.

James Collins found the net late on but the match finished 3-2 and after the game, former Irish boss Brian Kerr raised some doubts about the new system utilised by the current manager.

Kerr suggested that the switch to a back three was too sudden to be reliable as players throughout the side didn’t have time to adapt to their new roles and, therefore, struggled defensively.

“You can’t hope to go away from home and beat a team 4-3 in international football,” Kerr said on Virgin Media Sport.

"I think Stephen will have some regrets at the side he selected. "I've never seen Stephen's teams play with a back three. "It's a big change of system." Brian Kerr reacts to Ireland's defeat in Belgrade.#SRBIRL #COYBIG #WCQ pic.twitter.com/zNIu2HfT7k — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 24, 2021

“You’ve got to be tight, defensively solid and sound. And unfortunately, we weren’t tonight. They got three goals – very good goals. Mitrovic came on as a sub and got two great goals. You wondered before the match why he wasn’t starting and why some of the others, who are top goalscorers around Europe, didn’t start the match. Maybe their manager would have regrets.

“But I think Stephen Kenny would have some regrets about the side he selected – changing the shape to a back three, I’ve never seen Stephen’s teams play in the past with a back three.

“Somebody else could correct me but his best Dundalk teams had a back four and his best Derry team had a back four. And in the eight matches with Ireland, I can’t remember him playing with three centre-backs playing in close together.

“To change to that suddenly with just a couple of training sessions – I heard Seamus Coleman talking about a lot of meetings – but you can’t practice shape in meetings or in the meeting room.

“We conceded three goals and a couple of other clear-cut chances. It’s a big change of system.

“And it means a lot of new roles for various players playing in front of the three centre-backs, the midfield players have new responsibilities and Tadic continuously found space in the second half. He played the critical passes on all three of the goals.”

Kenny’s Ireland host Luxembourg on Saturday and anything other than a win would represent a devastating blow to the qualification chances of the boys in green.

