Brian Kerr gives his opinion on who Spurs need to appoint this summer

A permanent successor to Jose Mourinho is expected to be announced in the summer.

Spurs remain on the hunt for a new manager and while Graham Potter has been linked with the role, Brian Kerr believes the North London club should go in a different direction.

Former midfielder Ryan Mason remains in interim charge of Spurs after Jose Mourinho was sacked last month but it’s understood that Mason isn’t in the running for the permanent job.

Brighton boss Potter has been touted as a potential option but former Ireland manager Brian Kerr is of the opinion that someone with better credentials, like Massimiliano Allegri, should be targeted by Spurs.

“I would be happier if they got someone who was more experienced,” Kerr told Off The Ball.

Brian Kerr on Spurs

“If they can get someone like Allegri who has handled a lot of players with big egos and had a lot of success in Italy and has a style of play that combines the defensive qualities needed to have success with attacking play, I think he would be the type of guy that I think could do it.

“But I don’t think that Spurs is a great attraction to those guys other than the money that Spurs could pay them. The training ground may be an attraction to the manager, the stadium may be an attraction – the quality of players probably wouldn’t.

“I think that a manager who has had success in the past would look at Spurs and say there is a lot of potential there. A bit like Mourinho would say: ‘I think I can do it.’

“I don’t think that Graham Potter can say that he has done enough to take on the Spurs job. His career in Sweden was impressive, he has a couple of years at Brighton but Chris Hughton put them in a position where they are a very solid team and are in good shape.

“With the owner there, Tony Bloom, there has been a lot of investment. [Potter] has done well but he’s inherited a good situation and he has done well with it. But I wouldn’t be jumping for joy about Graham Potter becoming Spurs manager.”

